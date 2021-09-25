What Is Driving The High Growth Of The Smart Washing Machines Market?

The Business Research Company’s Smart Washing Machines Global Market Report 2021 - COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Smart Washing Machines Global Market Report 2021 - COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing need for energy-efficient washing machines will drive the growth of the smart washing machines market in the forecast period. The smart washing machine industry is increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient washing machines can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home machines and advances in technology. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the demand for global energy will grow by 37% due to a rise in energy requirements per household by 2035. Energy-efficient machines are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy-efficient machines.

The global smart washing machines market size is expected to grow from $7.18 billion in 2020 to $8.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.

Read More On The Global Smart Washing Machines Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-washing-machines-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Major players covered in the global smart washing machines industry are General Electric Co., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Haier Consumer Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Siemens AG, AB Electrolux, Whirlpool, Techtronic Industries (United States), Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corp, IFB Industries Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), BSH Hausgerate GmbH (Germany), Peraso Technologies (Canada), TCL Corp. (China),Bosch (Germany), AEG, Tecnik, IFB, Baumatic, Kenmore Maytag, Zanussi, Sharp Corporation, Candy.

TBRC’s global smart washing machines market report is segmented by type into top load, front load, by application into residential, commercial, by connectivity into wi-fi, Bluetooth, near-field-communication (NFC), others.

Smart Washing Machines Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Top Load, Front Load), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Near-Field-Communication (NFC), Others), COVID 19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart washing machines market overview, forecast smart washing machines market size and growth for the whole market, smart washing machines market segments, and geographies, smart washing machines market trends, smart washing machines market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Smart Washing Machines Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3133&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Washing Machines, Ironers, Dryers), By Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic/ Manual), By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Retail, E-commerce), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-laundry-equipment-global-market-report

Washing Machines Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By Product (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers), By Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales), By Technology (Top Load, Front Load), By Application (Residential, Commercial), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/washing-machines-global-market-report

Soap And Other Detergents Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Laundry Detergent, Soap, Dishwashing Detergent, Toothpaste), By End Use (Body, Clothing), By Application (Homecare Detergents, Industrial Soap And Detergent, Homecare Soaps), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soap-and-other-detergents-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/