Organic Meat Products Market Boosted By The Increasing Inclination Towards Organic Products

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing inclination of consumers towards organic products is anticipated to boost the demand for the organic meat products market. This can be attributed to the growing health concerns among consumers and increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic products. Organic meat has gained importance in recent years, and the rising demand for organic food is projected to drive the demand for organic meat products over the forecast period. Major players operating in the market are launching new innovative products to meet consumer requirements for taste preferences and healthy eating. Such new lines of products include The Great Organic Blend Burger, Applegate Organics, and others.

Major players covered in the global organic meat products industry are Coolanowle Organics, Arcadian Company, Danish Crown, Tyson Foods, Inc., Perdue Farms, Inc., Pilgrim's, Foster Farms, Meyer Natural Foods, JBS S.A., Foster Farms, Eversfield Organic, Verde Farms, DuBreton, Swellington Organic Farm, Leverandørselskabet Danish Crown A.m.b.a, organic Prairie, Neat Meat company, Aurelian Organic Meat Supplier Group, River Ford Organic Farmers, Well Hung.

The global organic meat products market size is expected grow from $15.01 billion in 2020 to $15.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $20.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

TBRC’s global organic meat products market report is segmented by product type into beef, pork, mutton, poultry, others, by distribution channel into super/hypermarket, online retailers, meat shop, health and natural food stores, others, by type into chilled, frozen, canned/preserved.

