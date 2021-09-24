LED Emergency Lighting Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2019 - 2027)
LED costs have decreased tremendously and thus increase demand in different fields of application, like commercial and residential buildings.SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global LED Emergency Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing convergence of emergency lighting with aesthetic lighting, the LED emergency lighting market is expected to expand rapidly. In the forecast timeframe, the rising demand for effective emergency lightning is expected to further fuel market growth. LED costs have decreased tremendously and thus increase demand in different fields of application, like commercial and residential buildings. The increasing demand for LEDs and energy efficiency has driven the manufacturers of lighting goods to expand their LED portfolios.
The rising emergency lighting integration with esthetic lighting and the growing demand for energy-efficient emergency lightning are driving the demand for the market.
LED Emergency Lighting Market Size – USD 2.60 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7 %, Market Trends – The rise in LEDs' adoption due to the decline of prices.
In August 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Intact Vascular, Inc. Philips will extend its range of image-oriented medical devices by acquiring Intact Vascular. With the Tack Endovascular System, a much-needed device that successfully enhances blood circulation in the vessels of limb, enables healing, and protects limbs; the deal will broaden its product line of treatments for peripheral arteries with minimally invasive impacts.
Key participants include ams AG, NVC Lighting Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., IOTA Engineering, L.L.C., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, Legrand S.A., Digital Lumens, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and Fulham Co., Inc., among others.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Surface Mount
Chips on Board
Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Rechargeable
Solar
Battery
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cinema
Commercial
School
Residential
Others
Regional Analysis of the LED Emergency Lighting Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In September 2020, Stratasys, a leading market player, made an announcement about the signing of a technical collaborative agreement with Team Penske, a motorsport outfit firm.
In the medical sector, LED Emergency Lighting are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.
