Green Construction Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028
Green Construction Market Size – USD 264.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.0%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Green Construction Market is forecasted to be worth USD 610.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The green construction market is witnessing high demand due to the rise in demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. The need to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and focus on ensuring buildings have environmental sustainability will foster market growth.
The market growth is fueled by the increased awareness of these products through rising application areas. Tax incentives provided by the policymakers all over the world to private businesses for the usage of environment-friendly products are expected to propel demand during the forecast period. The government is encouraging the growth of the market product to mitigate global warming and eliminate the release of hazardous gases.
The report provides detailed insights into Green Construction market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Green Construction market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
The steady Green Construction market share growth can be attributed to a variety of factors and trends in the global Green Construction market currently. Global Green Construction market revenue growth is supported to a significant extent due to rising focus by major players on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets and rising competition in the market. These factors are expected to drive incline in regional Green Construction market share growth over the forecast period.
In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Green Construction market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Green Construction market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.
Key Highlights From The Report
In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of the Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design. The Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation products will include lower GWP options, and it follows sustainability goals regulations throughout the United States and Canada.
The green roof segment is expected to grow dramatically over the forecast timeframe due to the rising global alert, which in turn fosters the demand for successful natural methods to eliminate the rising ambient heat.
The residential segment is anticipated to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization in emerging nations and a growing need for environmentally safe buildings are propelling the segmental growth. Furthermore, the advent of eco-friendly materials by several manufacturers will also propel the adoption of the product.
Top key vendors in Green Construction Market include are:
Alumasc Group Plc, Binderholz GmBH, Bauder Ltd., Forbo International SA, Certain Teed Corporation, The Turner Corp., Clark Group, Gilbane Building Co., Hensel Phelps, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Green Construction Market on the product, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Exterior Products
Roofing
Windows
Siding
Doors
Interior Products
Insulation
Floorings
Solar Products
Building Systems
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Residential Buildings
Non-Residential Buildings
Commercial & Office
Institutional
Industrial
Hospitality & Leisure
Others
In terms of Green Construction market share and revenue contribution to the global Green Construction market, North America is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in countries in the region is a key factor supporting rapid increase in Green Construction market share.
Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Green Construction Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.
Region wise performance of the Green Construction industry
Asia Pacific market share contribution to the global Green Construction market is expected to continue to register comparatively faster growth rate than other regional markets between 2020 and 2028. Rapid growth rate of China and India Green Construction market share contribution can be attributed to increasing population and disposable income, and steady economic growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
Steady increase in Europe Green Construction market share growth is primarily supported by continuous developments in major countries in the region. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in countries in the region is also expected to continue to support market share growth of the Europe Green Construction market going ahead.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Green Construction industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Green Construction market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Green Construction industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Green Construction market with their winning strategies?
Which Green Construction industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Green Construction market?
