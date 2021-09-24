"90 minutes with Merck Foundation CEO", launched as new reporting and engagement tool for their programs

Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, introduces 90 Minutes with Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, Merck Foundation CEO as a new reporting and engagement interactive tool with the aim to update and discuss their programs and its impact with media and stakeholders on their Social Media channels. The first live stream will be held on 13th October 2021, through a Videoconference.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “Many of our stakeholders, alumni and media members asked me to start regular live streams on social media so they can ask me questions about our programs and its huge impacts and about myself as an African woman who became one of most Influential in the world. Therefore I decided to start this reporting tool to be able to engage with them through series of Livestream meetings for 90 minutes on a monthly basis. These live streams will provide me an opportunity to interact directly with Media Representatives from all African countries in addition to our Merck Foundation Alumni who have been actively contributing to Merck Foundation’s objectives. I invite all of you to be a part of this tool. Moreover, I will be happy to share with you all information related to my likes, dislikes, hobbies, personality, education, early life, career life, professional progress, challenges, and success stories, in addition to our vision and future plans in order to achieve the objectives of Merck Foundation, as well as my personal goals. I hope my journey and experiences on how I overcame the challenges and achieved Merck Foundation objectives and my dreams, will be beneficial for many of you”.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej has experience spanning over 27 years. She has been recognized as One of the 100 Most Influential Africans in the world for 2019, 2020 & 2021. She has also been appointed by The President of The Arab Republic of Egypt as Senator at The Egyptian Senate (2020 - 2025).

“It will be an honour for me to share my achievements and insights that will motivate the African youth and women and help them overcome challenges and break the glass ceiling during their career journey”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation invites questions from African Media Representatives and Merck Foundation Alumni, who have been actively contributing to Merck Foundation’s objectives. Those with the most interesting questions will get a chance to speak directly to the Merck Foundation CEO, during the live stream.

The 90 Minutes with Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, Merck Foundation CEO will be livestreamed on Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej Facebook page (https://bit.ly/2W7Fbd4), Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej Twitter handle (https://bit.ly/3u8rGGv) and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej Instagram page (https://bit.ly/39wo2N9).

Details about 90 minutes with Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation:

Date: Wednesday, 13th October 2021

Time: 13:00 h – 14:30 h (GST)

To get a chance to directly interact with Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, Merck Foundation CEO send us your questions at submit@merck-foundation.com

Last date to send the questions: 12th October 2021

About Merck Foundation: The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth.