Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,938 in the last 365 days.

Automotive Data Monetization Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Data Monetization Market Size – USD 6.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 38.5%.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive data monetization market size is expected to reach USD 86.91 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Global automotive data monetization market revenue growth is driven due to increased application of advanced analytics and Big Data in automotive manufacturing and to provide more advanced features and services in vehicles, reduce operational costs and investment, and enhance driver and passenger safety. Vehicles are getting increasingly more connected to each other and advancements in road infrastructure and increase in number of sensors being used is resulting in generation of vast data volumes. Data collected can be leveraged and monetized, but this is currently at a nascent stage.

The report provides detailed insights into Automotive Data Monetization market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Automotive Data Monetization market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.

Download FREE Sample PDF Copy (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/702

The steady Automotive Data Monetization market share growth can be attributed to a variety of factors and trends in the global Automotive Data Monetization market currently. Global Automotive Data Monetization market revenue growth is supported to a significant extent due to rising focus by major players on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets and rising competition in the market. These factors are expected to drive incline in regional Automotive Data Monetization market share growth over the forecast period.

In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Automotive Data Monetization market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Automotive Data Monetization market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2021, Ford Motor launched over-the-air update capability “Power-Up” technology to make remote upgrades to its trucks and cars, and also plans to roll out 33 million vehicles by the end of 2028. The new technology would collect data on million of commercial customers and consumers, thereby providing automotive manufacturers access to a stream of revenue.

Predictive maintenance enables insights about the need for maintenance of vehicles before a breakdown occurs. Predictive maintenance analyzes data generated from connected vehicles to understand the need for maintenance with current vehicle sensor data. It saves additional maintenance cost, increases efficiency of vehicles, and improves experience of both customers and companies. It also helps in saving lives from unexpected accidents.

Top key vendors in Automotive Data Monetization Market include are:

Continental AG, Tech Mahindra Limited, IBM Corporation, Harman International, Tesla, Microsoft Corporation, Wejo Limited, Oracle, Caruso GmbH, and The Floow Limited.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive data monetization market on the basis of type, deployment type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Insurance

Government

Predictive Maintenance

Mobility as a service (MaaS)

Access the Entire Report packed with TOC, Tables and Figures and Outline of Prominent Companies@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-data-monetization-market

In terms of Automotive Data Monetization market share and revenue contribution to the global Automotive Data Monetization market, North America is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in countries in the region is a key factor supporting rapid increase in Automotive Data Monetization market share.

Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Automotive Data Monetization Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.

Region wise performance of the Automotive Data Monetization industry

Asia Pacific market share contribution to the global Automotive Data Monetization market is expected to continue to register comparatively faster growth rate than other regional markets between 2020 and 2028. Rapid growth rate of China and India Automotive Data Monetization market share contribution can be attributed to increasing population and disposable income, and steady economic growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Steady increase in Europe Automotive Data Monetization market share growth is primarily supported by continuous developments in major countries in the region. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in countries in the region is also expected to continue to support market share growth of the Europe Automotive Data Monetization market going ahead.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/702

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Automotive Data Monetization industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Automotive Data Monetization market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Automotive Data Monetization industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Automotive Data Monetization market with their winning strategies?

Which Automotive Data Monetization industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Automotive Data Monetization market?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Automotive Data Monetization Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Automotive Data Monetization Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Data Monetization Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Data Monetization Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Automotive Data Monetization Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Automotive Data Monetization Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality

4.2.3. Automotive Data Monetization Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Automotive Data Monetization products

4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Automotive Data Monetization Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3. Competitor’s Positioning

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape

10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers

10.5.1.1. North America

10.5.1.2. Europe

10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1.5. Latin America

10.5.2. Distributors

10.5.2.1. North America

10.5.2.2. Europe

10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.5. Latin America

10.5.3. Others

Continued….

Avail Discount on Automotive Data Monetization Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/702

Why Choose Emergen Research?

Strong Industry Focus

Extensive Product Offerings

Customer Research Services

Robust Research Methodology

Comprehensive Reports

Latest Technological Developments

Value Chain Analysis

Potential Market Opportunities

Growth Dynamics

Quality Assurance

Post-sales Support

Explore More press releases from Emergen Research:

Waste to Energy Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

Ammunition Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market

Light Weapons Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

Industrial Control Systems Security Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market

Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Automotive Data Monetization Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.