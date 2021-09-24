Automotive Data Monetization Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028
Automotive Data Monetization Market Size – USD 6.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 38.5%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive data monetization market size is expected to reach USD 86.91 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Global automotive data monetization market revenue growth is driven due to increased application of advanced analytics and Big Data in automotive manufacturing and to provide more advanced features and services in vehicles, reduce operational costs and investment, and enhance driver and passenger safety. Vehicles are getting increasingly more connected to each other and advancements in road infrastructure and increase in number of sensors being used is resulting in generation of vast data volumes. Data collected can be leveraged and monetized, but this is currently at a nascent stage.
The report provides detailed insights into Automotive Data Monetization market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Automotive Data Monetization market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Download FREE Sample PDF Copy (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/702
The steady Automotive Data Monetization market share growth can be attributed to a variety of factors and trends in the global Automotive Data Monetization market currently. Global Automotive Data Monetization market revenue growth is supported to a significant extent due to rising focus by major players on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets and rising competition in the market. These factors are expected to drive incline in regional Automotive Data Monetization market share growth over the forecast period.
In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Automotive Data Monetization market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Automotive Data Monetization market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In May 2021, Ford Motor launched over-the-air update capability “Power-Up” technology to make remote upgrades to its trucks and cars, and also plans to roll out 33 million vehicles by the end of 2028. The new technology would collect data on million of commercial customers and consumers, thereby providing automotive manufacturers access to a stream of revenue.
Predictive maintenance enables insights about the need for maintenance of vehicles before a breakdown occurs. Predictive maintenance analyzes data generated from connected vehicles to understand the need for maintenance with current vehicle sensor data. It saves additional maintenance cost, increases efficiency of vehicles, and improves experience of both customers and companies. It also helps in saving lives from unexpected accidents.
Top key vendors in Automotive Data Monetization Market include are:
Continental AG, Tech Mahindra Limited, IBM Corporation, Harman International, Tesla, Microsoft Corporation, Wejo Limited, Oracle, Caruso GmbH, and The Floow Limited.
Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive data monetization market on the basis of type, deployment type, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Direct
Indirect
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On-Premises
Cloud
End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Insurance
Government
Predictive Maintenance
Mobility as a service (MaaS)
Access the Entire Report packed with TOC, Tables and Figures and Outline of Prominent Companies@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-data-monetization-market
In terms of Automotive Data Monetization market share and revenue contribution to the global Automotive Data Monetization market, North America is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in countries in the region is a key factor supporting rapid increase in Automotive Data Monetization market share.
Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Automotive Data Monetization Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.
Region wise performance of the Automotive Data Monetization industry
Asia Pacific market share contribution to the global Automotive Data Monetization market is expected to continue to register comparatively faster growth rate than other regional markets between 2020 and 2028. Rapid growth rate of China and India Automotive Data Monetization market share contribution can be attributed to increasing population and disposable income, and steady economic growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
Steady increase in Europe Automotive Data Monetization market share growth is primarily supported by continuous developments in major countries in the region. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in countries in the region is also expected to continue to support market share growth of the Europe Automotive Data Monetization market going ahead.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/702
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Automotive Data Monetization industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Automotive Data Monetization market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Automotive Data Monetization industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Automotive Data Monetization market with their winning strategies?
Which Automotive Data Monetization industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Automotive Data Monetization market?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Automotive Data Monetization Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Automotive Data Monetization Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Automotive Data Monetization Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automotive Data Monetization Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Automotive Data Monetization Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Automotive Data Monetization Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
4.2.3. Automotive Data Monetization Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Automotive Data Monetization products
4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Automotive Data Monetization Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3. Competitor’s Positioning
10.4. Strategy Benchmarking
10.5. Vendor Landscape
10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers
10.5.1.1. North America
10.5.1.2. Europe
10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.5. Latin America
10.5.2. Distributors
10.5.2.1. North America
10.5.2.2. Europe
10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.2.5. Latin America
10.5.3. Others
Continued….
Avail Discount on Automotive Data Monetization Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/702
Why Choose Emergen Research?
Strong Industry Focus
Extensive Product Offerings
Customer Research Services
Robust Research Methodology
Comprehensive Reports
Latest Technological Developments
Value Chain Analysis
Potential Market Opportunities
Growth Dynamics
Quality Assurance
Post-sales Support
Explore More press releases from Emergen Research:
Waste to Energy Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market
Ammunition Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market
Light Weapons Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market
Industrial Control Systems Security Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn