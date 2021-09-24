Smart Irrigation Controllers Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2019-2027
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size – USD 256.5 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends – Emergence of smart citiesSURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market will be worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing scarcity of water. Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation have resulted in the growing need for enhanced irrigation controller. The growing implementation of information communication technologies and the internet of things is expected to drive the growth of smart irrigation controllers over the forecast period
.
The increasing penetration rate of smartphones in the emerging economies offers growth opportunities for the future as some of the smart irrigation controller providers are delivering voice assistance service based automated scheduling for irrigation. The increasing usage of smartphones by the farmers will help them obtain information on weather change and Climate data. The emergence of smart cities in developing economies is expected to increase the adoption of smart irrigation controllers
In August 2019, Lindsay Corporation, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, launched new customer-driven irrigation solutions such as, Next Gen Zimmatic ® Controllers, Zimmatic® 9520PL, and Zimmatic® 9500HS, which are expected to help farmers improve productivity and conserve resources.
Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation and the growing need for an enhanced and effective automated irrigation system are driving the demand of the market.
Key participants include The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Netafim, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Weather-based controllers
Soil-based controllers
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Agriculture Industry
Non-Agriculture Industry
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
By Regions:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Radical Highlights of the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Smart Irrigation Controllers market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Smart Irrigation Controllers market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The Weather-based controller segment held the largest market share of 59.6% in 2019. The increasing need to adjust the watering schedule based on local weather conditions has increased the adoption of the Weather-based controllers by the large scale commercial farms.
Agricultural Industry is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. Agricultural applications such as open field and greenhouses are increasingly adopting smart irrigation controllers to enhance crop quality and reduce water usage.
