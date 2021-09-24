Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.23.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following budget-implementing legislation:

  • AB 163 by the Committee on Budget – State government.
  • AB 167 by the Committee on Budget – Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill.
  • AB 173 by the Committee on Budget – Public Safety.
  • AB 174 by the Committee on Budget – Vehicles.
  • AB 175 by the Committee on Budget – Housing: mortgages and deeds of trust: use of state property: surplus land disposal: financing programs.
  • AB 176 by the Committee on Budget – Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development: Office of Small Business Advocate: grant programs: taxation: credits: exclusions: sales and use tax.
  • AB 177 by the Committee on Budget – Public safety.
  • SB 155 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Public resources trailer bill.
  • SB 162 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Community Economic Resilience Fund Program.
  • SB 165 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – State employment: State Bargaining Units.
  • SB 166 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Department of Cannabis Control: licensure: fee waivers and deferrals.
  • SB 168 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Child care.
  • SB 169 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Postsecondary education trailer bill.
  • SB 171 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Health.

The Governor also announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 287 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) –  Civil actions: statute of limitations.
  • AB 430 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Debt collection: identity theft.
  • AB 435 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) –  Hearing aids: locked programming software: notice.
  • AB 750 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Crimes: perjury.
  • AB 959 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Park districts: ordinances: nuisances: abatement.
  • AB 1058 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Large water corporations: bill payment options.
  • AB 1101 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Common interest developments: funds: insurance.
  • AB 1149 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions.
  • AB 1196 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Sacramento Regional Transit District: board of directors: voting procedures.
  • AB 1243 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Protective orders: elder and dependent adults.
  • SB 19 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Winegrowers: tasting rooms.
  • SB 369 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Flood control: Yolo Bypass Cache Slough Partnership Multibenefit Program.
  • SB 391 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Common interest developments: emergency powers and procedures.
  • SB 500 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Autonomous vehicles: zero emissions.
  • SB 715 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Criminal law.
  • SB 807 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Enforcement of civil rights: Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

