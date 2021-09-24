Small Arms Market Drive, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027
Small Arms Market Size – USD 8.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for weapons from defense sectorVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in terrorist activities and increase in cross-border security are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing need for deployment of military personnel at military bases and sensitive locations and infrastructure and international borders and rising focus on modernization of weapons and ammunition are other key factors fueling growth of the global small arms market.
Trade of small arms are playing a crucial role in economies of countries with civil wear situations, and where need for increasing security personnel is crucial. Rising incidence of drug trafficking and terrorist activities, changing nature of warfare, and development of modern warfare is further driving growth of small arms market. Adoption of noise suppression technology, laser technology, lighter materials, and smart manufacturing concept will offer growth opportunities for players operating in the small arms market.
Additional Solution findings from the report suggest
Shotguns are used for small and fast moving targets, often while they are in the air. This type of weapon is most commonly used in sporting and hunting, and is popular for rabbit and small animal, and bird hunting. Use of smoothbore shotgun with a rifled barrel slug improves accuracy to 100 m or more, and this is a popular option, which is driving demand for and revenue growth of the shotgun segment.
Semi-automatic weapons are a civilian version of military machine guns, and is less capable of rapid fire. Even though the forearm reloads automatically, users must pull the trigger to fire another round. Pistols, shotguns, and rifles are semi-automatic weapons. Self-loading rifles provides the possibility of increasing the number of effective shots fired at a given time.
The defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in defense budget in countries across the globe and modernization programs of military forces. Surge in cross border drug trafficking activities will also fuel growth of the defense segment going ahead. Rising incidence of domestic violence is also expected to continue to drive demand for small arms among law enforcement agencies.
North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased defense budget, purchase of advanced weapons for combat operations, and high number of shooting ranges in countries in the region. Moreover, the presence of key market players such as General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Smith & Wesson will continue to support growth of the North America small arms market going ahead.
Key players in the market include Smith & Wesson, Israel Weapons Industry, Kalashnikov Group, Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, General Dynamics Corporation, and Carl Walther GmbH.
Small Arms Market to divide the marketplace into parts by Region are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Revolver
Pistol
Shotgun
Rifles
Machine Gun
Others
Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
9 mm
56 mm
62 mm
7 mm
5 mm
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Guided
Unguided
Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Automatic
Semi-automatic
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Defense
Military
Law Enforcement
Civil & Commercial
Hunting
Sporting
Self-defense
Others
