Smart Water Management Market 2021 | In-Depth Analysis Of Industry Share, Size, Growth and Regional Outlook
Smart Water Management Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart water meteringVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart water management market size is expected to reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives to deploy sustainable water management solutions due to rising demand for fresh and safe water for consumption and other household and commercial purposes.
Increasing adoption of smart metering to develop more efficient water management systems is expected to drive demand for smart water management solutions. Water companies are installing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to improve hydraulic and energy efficiency. Rising need for leakage control and for monitoring illegal connections in terms of water volumes boost utilization of smart water metering.
Additional Solution findings from the report suggest
Solution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising adoption of real-time predictive maintenance and conditioning monitoring of assets is expected to drive growth of the solutions segment.
Residential segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The launch of advanced sensor-based IoT devices and software platforms, which help to reduce water consumption and manage water leaks in residential buildings by tracking real-time flow are expected to boost utilization of smart water management solutions.
North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global smart water management market in 2020. Rising awareness regarding the scarcity of freshwater resources is a key contributing factor driving increasing implementation of smart water management solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in countries in the region.
Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Smart Water Management market:
Information on the shareholdings of these players in the global market has also been included in this report.
With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the Smart Water Management Merchandise, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner.
Cue Merchandise Contender include:
Major players in the market include ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Itron, Schneider Electric, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and SENSUS.
Smart Water Management Market Range and Peddle Size:
The global Smart Water Management market is broadly segmented on the basis of product type and application.
Territorial Analysis By Smart Water Management Market:
The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook. The market size estimation and forecasts detailed in this report are based on a thorough research methodology and are tailored according to the different conditions that create the demand for the global market.
Smart Water Management Market to divide the marketplace into parts by Region are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
Subdivision Of Global Smart Water Management Market Report:
The study of the historical background of the global Smart Water Management market demand has been conducted, keeping in mind all the organic and inorganic innovations introduced in the market. Therefore, the latest report offers precise estimates of the global market size over the projected period, and further include the primary factors influencing the growth in global market demand.
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
Solution
Distribution Network Monitoring
Meter Data Management
Asset Management
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
