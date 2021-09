Global Automotive LiDAR Market Share, Size – COVID-19 Impact and Recovery – Report Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive LiDAR Market Size – USD 166.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 27.8%, Market trends – Increased investment in R&D in developed regions.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Automotive LiDAR Market is expected to reach USD 1,092.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. An increase in the research and development activities in the autonomous vehicle has propelled the demand for the market. The market for autonomous vehicles is continuously evolving to meet the requirement of the customers by collaborating with tech giants. Advancement in technology and awareness regarding Light Detection and Ranging for vehicle safety will create a demand for the product.The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.To Gain Useful Market Insights, Grab A Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/139 Fundamental Highlight Of The Report:The autonomous vehicle is witnessing an increased demand as it helps reduce traffic congestion resulting in the efficient delivery of goods and services. It also facilitates better fuel efficiency and reduces carbon monoxide emission.Most of the manufacturers are testing their autonomous vehicle technologies on battery electric vehicles. A positive customer perception, advancement in technology, and intervention from the government are focusing the attention on Battery Electric Vehicles.These LiDAR technologies are generally used on bumper and grills location. A need for a better field view without any effect on the appearance of the vehicles is leading the demand for this segment.Key participants include Delphi Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Quanergy System Inc., Leddartech Inc., and Innoviz Technologies Ltd., among others.Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Automotive LiDAR market and offers a future impact assessment.To Get This Report At A Profitable Rate@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/139 It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)2D Image Type3D-Image TypeTechnology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Solid-State LiDARMechanical/Scanning LiDARVehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)ICEHEVPHEVBattery ElectricApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Autonomous VehicleSemi-autonomous vehicleLocation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Bumper & GrillHeadlight & TaillightRoofs & Upper PillarsOthers (Windscreen, Rear View Mirrors)The Automotive LiDAR market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.Key terrestrial fragment examine in the Report:North America (U.S., Canada)Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)Get a free exclusive sample of Automotive LiDAR market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/139 Major apotheosis of the ToC:Automotive LiDAR Market Dynamics:Market TrendsOpportunitiesMarket DriversChallengesInfluence FactorsDevelopmental Trend Analysis:Market Trend AnalysisMarket Size (Volume and Value)Methodology/Research Approach:Research Programs/DesignMarket Size EstimationMarket Breakdown and Data TriangulationData SourceRequest a customized copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/139 Tonality Query you are Pump for?Who are the leading players of the Automotive LiDAR industry?Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?What are the key applications of the Automotive LiDAR market?Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?Browse For A.ssociated Revel:Fuel Cells Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-cells-market Distributed Energy Generation Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/distributed-energy-generation-market Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-underwater-vehicles-market Battery Monitoring System Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-monitoring-system-market Head-up Display Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/head-up-display-market