Global Automotive LiDAR Market Share, Size – COVID-19 Impact and Recovery – Report Emergen Research

Automotive LiDAR Market Size – USD 166.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 27.8%, Market trends – Increased investment in R&D in developed regions.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive LiDAR Market is expected to reach USD 1,092.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. An increase in the research and development activities in the autonomous vehicle has propelled the demand for the market. The market for autonomous vehicles is continuously evolving to meet the requirement of the customers by collaborating with tech giants. Advancement in technology and awareness regarding Light Detection and Ranging for vehicle safety will create a demand for the product.
The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.
The autonomous vehicle is witnessing an increased demand as it helps reduce traffic congestion resulting in the efficient delivery of goods and services. It also facilitates better fuel efficiency and reduces carbon monoxide emission.
Most of the manufacturers are testing their autonomous vehicle technologies on battery electric vehicles. A positive customer perception, advancement in technology, and intervention from the government are focusing the attention on Battery Electric Vehicles.
These LiDAR technologies are generally used on bumper and grills location. A need for a better field view without any effect on the appearance of the vehicles is leading the demand for this segment.
Key participants include Delphi Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Quanergy System Inc., Leddartech Inc., and Innoviz Technologies Ltd., among others.
Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Automotive LiDAR market and offers a future impact assessment.
It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.
Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
2D Image Type
3D-Image Type
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Solid-State LiDAR
Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
ICE
HEV
PHEV
Battery Electric
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Autonomous Vehicle
Semi-autonomous vehicle
Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Bumper & Grill
Headlight & Taillight
Roofs & Upper Pillars
Others (Windscreen, Rear View Mirrors)
The Automotive LiDAR market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.
North America (U.S., Canada)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
