Organic Electronics Market industry analysis , top key players , Growth, Overview , share, Forecast by 2028

Industrial Sensors Market Size – USD 19.48 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%

Industrial Sensors Market Size – USD 19.48 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial sensors market size is expected to reach USD 38.82 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for sensors across different industrial verticals, including chemicals, manufacturing, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, mining, and energy & power to maximize operational efficiency of automated equipment. Improved asset tracking and remote monitoring abilities of sensors have increased their demand across different industrial verticals

The latest report, titled ‘Global Organic Electronics Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Organic Electronics Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.

Global Organic Electronics Market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Organic Electronics Market , rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.

In January 2019, Rockwell Automation announced the latest addition to the smart sensing portfolio which is the new Allen-Bradley 42AF Right Sight M30 photoelectric sensor from Rockwell Automation. The high-performance sensor offers long-distance detection and increased environmental tolerance for industries such as material handling, food and beverage, and packaging.

Pressure sensor segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Pressure sensors are widely utilized across various industrial verticals which includes chemical, military, energy, and manufacturing due to its reliability and high performance in any harsh environmental conditions.

Manufacturing segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives across the manufacturing industry and shift towards automation and away from traditional manufacturing and industrial activities with the help of modern smart technologies is expected to drive demand for industrial sensors in the manufacturing sector.

Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Siemens AG, Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec, TE Connectivity, and Omega Engineering.

Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Organic Electronics Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Organic Electronics Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Organic Electronics Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global market.


Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial sensors market on the basis of sensor, end-use, and region:

Sensor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Level Sensor

Force Sensor

Flow Sensor

Humidity and Moisture Sensor

Gas Sensor

Position Sensor

Image Sensor

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Mining

Energy & Power

The global Organic Electronics Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Organic Electronics Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial Sensors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Sensors Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Reduction in the price of sensors

4.2.2.2. Increasing investment on R&D activities for advancement of sensors

4.2.2.3. Rising need for remote monitoring and predictive maintenance

4.2.2.4. Growing trend of Industrial 4.0

4.2.2.5. Increasing need to enhance operational efficiency of automated facilities

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited availability of technically skilled workforce

4.2.3.2. High installation cost of sensors networks

4.2.3.3. Security and privacy issues

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Industrial Sensors Market By Sensor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Sensor Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Temperature Sensor

5.1.2. Pressure Sensor

5.1.3. Level Sensor

5.1.4. Force Sensor

5.1.5. Flow Sensor

5.1.6. Humidity and Moisture Sensor

5.1.7. Gas Sensor

5.1.8. Position Sensor

5.1.9. Image Sensor

Chapter 6. Industrial Sensors Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.1.1. Chemical

6.1.2. Pharmaceutical

6.1.3. Oil & Gas

6.1.4. Manufacturing

6.1.5. Mining

6.1.6. Energy & Power

You just read:

