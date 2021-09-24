Irrigation Automation Market top key players , Growth, Overview , share, Forecast, industry analysis by 2028
Irrigation Automation Market Size – USD 2.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.2%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global irrigation automation market size is expected to reach USD 11.28 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives of governments related to water conservation and rising deployment and installation of irrigation automation systems in various countries across the globe. Governments are focusing intently on reducing water wastage, which is an issue that primarily arises due to imprecise nature of irrigation water distribution systems
The latest report, titled ‘Global Irrigation Automation Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Irrigation Automation Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In September 2019, YAMIT Filtration and The Toro Company entered into a strategic partnership to offer advanced irrigation filtration systems for greenhouse and agricultural operations. The partnership is expected to make TORO the sole supplier of YAMIT’s industry-leading filtration solutions in Canada, United States, and Mexico.
Time-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to apply water in the necessary quantity at the right time has resulted in increasing utilization of time-based systems.
Drip irrigation segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Subsurface drip irrigation prevents wastage of water due to runoff and evaporation, which is resulting in its increasing utilization owing to rising awareness among growers regarding the importance of water conservation.
Top key vendors in Irrigation Automation Market include are:
Netafim, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, and Nelson Irrigation.
Emergen Research has segmented the global irrigation automation market on the basis of automation type, irrigation type, component, end-use, and region:
Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Volume-based
Time-based
Computer-based Control System
Real-time-based
Irrigation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Drip Irrigation
Sprinkler Irrigation
Surface Irrigation
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Sensors
Controllers
Sprinklers
Valves
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Agricultural
Non-agricultural
Regional Analysis:
The global Irrigation Automation Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Irrigation Automation Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Irrigation Automation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Irrigation Automation Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing need to improve driver safety and comfort
4.2.2.2. Rising need for accurate localization
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for autonomous driving
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost incurred in creating the HD Maps
4.2.3.2. Privacy & legal issues regarding HD Maps
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
