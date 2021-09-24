Soil Testing Equipment Market top key players , Growth, Overview , share, Forecast, industry analysis by 2028
Soil Testing Equipment Market Size – USD 3.82 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.4%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global soil testing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8.36 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing utilization of soil testing equipment in the construction sector. Increasing construction activities in developing countries and responsibility to ensure safe construction and need for reliable geotechnical soil investigation are contributing to increasing demand for and use of soil testing equipment in the construction sector globally.
The latest report, titled ‘Global Soil Testing Equipment Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Soil Testing Equipment Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Soil Testing Equipment Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Soil Testing Equipment Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Soil Testing Equipment Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global market.
Global Soil Testing Equipment Market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Soil Testing Equipment Market , rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In June 2020, Agilent Technologies announced the launch of two new mass spectrometry (MS) products namely the Agilent 6470B Triple Quadrupole LC/MC (6470 LC/TQ) system and the Agilent Rapid Fire 400 system. Both the systems deliver faster detection of target compounds providing customers increased sample throughput and reduced time to generate results.
Residual segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Growing awareness among consumers regarding negative effects of chemical residues such as fertilizers and pesticides in fruits and vegetables is driving need for soil testing.
Laboratory segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Geotechnical laboratories for research and development are increasingly utilizing more advanced equipment to improve soil testing accuracy.
Top key vendors in Soil Testing Equipment Market include are:
Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Group, PerkinElmer, Controls S.p.A., LaMotte Company, Inc., Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd., Sun Labtek Equipment (I) Pvt. Ltd., Martin Lishman Ltd., and S.W. Cole.
Emergen Research has segmented the global soil testing equipment market on the basis of type, site, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Chemical
Physical
Residual
Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On-site
Laboratory
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Construction
Agriculture
Others
Regional Analysis:
The global Soil Testing Equipment Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Soil Testing Equipment Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
