Colette Barris's The Urban Village podcast on Spotify September 28th highlights the village and need for community.

The Urban Villagz Podcast Begins September 28th To Spotify! Urban Villagz Brings Back The Village And Community With An Old School Vibe To A New Audience.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colette Barris author of Claretta Street trilogy begins her podcast "The Urban Villagz" September 28th on Spotify. The Urban Villagz will dive into the lives of the Black community-Baby Boomers, Millennials and Gen. X, Y and Z highlighting how all converge surrounding the issues of today. The Urban Villagz podcast show's executive producer and co-creator is Dawn Carter. Colette Barris is actively shopping Claretta Street The Series to expand the reach of much needed Black content to a growing market. Colette obtained the rights of her father Patrick Barris and is developing a dramedy based on his life. The show centers around a young Black father of four in living in Pacoima in the sixties who builds an amazing life through imperfections and courage. Pacoima is the Barris family's hometown. The Urban Villagz is the first production of Colette's with more slated for 2022.

Colette Barris has persevered through a series of tumultuous events in 2019 and 2020. Through personal loss of the Barris patriarch who is the inspiration for the character Pops on black-ish, professional and personal upheaval Colette Barris prevailed vowing that integrity, truth and authentically positive storytelling would win in the end-and it has.

The Urban Village podcast will feature cozy old school stories and history centered around Pacoima and Los Angeles. Pacoima is home to a deep bench of Black and Latino talent which The Urban Villagz podcast will unpack and celebrate. Tune in and join members of community-as The Urban Villagz community lend their voices in celebrating the past, present and the future of the village-The Urban Villagz beginning September 28th on Spotify.