Derby Barracks / DUI #1 / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503310

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: VSP-Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09-23-21 1745 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: The parking lot of 298 VT Route 101 Troy VT

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1

2. Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Sarah Samsara

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Glover VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09-23-21 at approximately 1745 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call

reporting a minor crash in the parking lot in the address listed above.

Investigation revealed Sara Samsara operated a motor vehicle while under the

influence of intoxicants. Samsara was also found to be in violation of Court

Ordered Conditions of Release which state she is not to operate a motor vehicle

after consuming alcohol. Samsara was subsequently taken into custody for

suspicion of DUI - alcohol and Violation of Conditions of Release. Samsara was

later released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-12-21 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE INCLUDED