Derby Barracks / DUI #1 / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503310
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: VSP-Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09-23-21 1745 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: The parking lot of 298 VT Route 101 Troy VT
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #1
2. Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Sarah Samsara
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Glover VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09-23-21 at approximately 1745 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call
reporting a minor crash in the parking lot in the address listed above.
Investigation revealed Sara Samsara operated a motor vehicle while under the
influence of intoxicants. Samsara was also found to be in violation of Court
Ordered Conditions of Release which state she is not to operate a motor vehicle
after consuming alcohol. Samsara was subsequently taken into custody for
suspicion of DUI - alcohol and Violation of Conditions of Release. Samsara was
later released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-12-21 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans County Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE INCLUDED