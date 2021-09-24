Submit Release
Derby Barracks / DUI #1 / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503310

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                                    

STATION: VSP-Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09-23-21 1745 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: The parking lot of 298 VT Route 101 Troy VT

VIOLATION:

1.           DUI #1

2.           Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Sarah Samsara                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Glover VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09-23-21 at approximately 1745 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call

reporting a minor crash in the parking lot in the address listed above.

Investigation revealed Sara Samsara operated a motor vehicle while under the

influence of intoxicants. Samsara was also found to be in violation of Court

Ordered Conditions of Release which state she is not to operate a motor vehicle

after consuming alcohol.  Samsara was subsequently taken into custody for

suspicion of DUI - alcohol and Violation of Conditions of Release.  Samsara was

later released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-12-21 @ 1000 hours           

COURT: Orleans County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE INCLUDED

