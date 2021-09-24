Cardiovascular Drugs Market Key Players Studied in this Report are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Cardiovascular Drugs Market size is projected to reach USD 63.96 billion at CAGR to 3.8% by 2026. The increasing demand for effective drugs and therapy is expected to aid the growth of the market. The rising R&D investment for innovative drugs and cardiovascular therapeutics will further accelerate the growth of the market. The launch of novel therapies by key players is likely to create growth opportunities for the market. For instance, Novartis AG and Blackstone’s Life Sciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics for the development of cardiovascular drugs as there are large unmet needs for next-generation anti-thrombotic therapies in patients.

Moreover, in 2014, a study was conducted by the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease accounted for more than 17.6 million deaths per year in 2016 and is likely to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030.





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease.

There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.





For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Pfizer Inc. introduced a cardiovascular drug called Eliquis (apixaban), which now has the highest sales and is demonstrated to be superior in terms of risk reductions compared to other drugs in the market.

India based Natco Pharma announced the launch of the generic version of valsartan-sacubitril, a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of congestive heart failure. Novartis AG holds the patent in India for valsartan-sacubitril called Vymada. The launch of the new drug will create growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding cardiovascular health and the surge in product launches will boost cardiovascular drugs market growth. The introduction of several advanced drugs addressing the diverse treatment needs of cardiovascular diseases will further bolster the growth of the market.





Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type:

Antihypertensive

Antihyperlipidemic

Anticoagulants

Antiplatelet Drugs

By Disease Indication:

Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia

Coronary Artery Disease

Arrhythmia, Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





