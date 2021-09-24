Sanyo Chemical Industries Joins BuyChemJapan
They have entered into a product promotion partnership with the Japan-based online chemical marketplace, to promote their various grades of Salanjul.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyChemJapan is pleased to announce that Sanyo Chemical Industries (President: Akinori Higuchi) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who have decided to join the roster of companies working with the chemical marketplace “BuyChemJapan”, a marketplace created and operated by the Osaka, Japan headquartered BuyChemJapan Corporation . (President: Masa Oguchi).
Founded in 1949, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. began in the manufacture of surfactants. As a company which has always prided itself on its ability to quickly respond to the needs of society and its user base, the company has turned itself into a world-class manufacturer of Japanese brands that specializes in a wide range of chemical products for use in a wide range of situations from automobile and semiconductor production through to more everyday items, such as cosmetics. Under this new agreement, chemical buyers around the world can connect with Sanyo Chemical Industries and its products through the BuyChemJapan Corporation-operated BuyChemJapan marketplace.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up spun off from Daishin Co., Ltd, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received free online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come.
The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers.
Buyers can...
Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (available after launch).
BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers and is now online; you can register now at https://bit.ly/JoinBCJ
If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you!
