BiQ Made It Into G2’s High Performer List For Leading SEO Software On The Market For The Second Time

/EIN News/ -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June of this year, BiQ, a leading cloud-based SEO tool, was awarded its first recognition in the G2 rankings for the summer report. And again, BiQ has successfully achieved another round of enlistment with two high-performer badge awards for G2’s SEO Grid Report and Small Businesses for SEO Grid Report, respectively.



Launched in 2019, BiQ has performed exceptionally in providing well-rounded SEO services with its 4 core SEO tools, namely the Keyword Intelligence, Rank Intelligence, Content Intelligence, and Rank Tracking. The tool highlighted a G2 rating of 4.7 out of 5 which, the G2’s Fall 2021 Report for SEO software is scored based on.



The report revealed the SEO tool’s overall satisfaction, rating between 94% to 97%, well beyond the average. BiQ has so far demonstrated outstanding professionalism and expertise in areas where the quality of support they provide greatly shined. Satisfaction towards the ease of setting up and using the software was rated well above the average compared to the other reported SEO software.



BiQ boasted 4 powerful tools that have continuously grown and improved in their functionality and user-friendliness. The SEO tool’s most favorable feature is the keyword performance tracking tool, Rank Tracking, and the combined ranking keyword discovery tool, Rank Intelligence.



BiQ’s spokesperson furthered, “we are really happy that we are again included as one of the high-performers within the SEO industry. I believe this will be a huge motivator for our team in coming up with even better features and updates for BiQ.” The SEO software is still in its early stages of growth, with much room for development.

