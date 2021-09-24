Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,556 in the last 365 days.

09/23/21-FEDERAL AND STATE OFFICIALS LOOKING INTO SIXTH 2021 MONK SEAL DEATH ON MOLOKA‘I

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/612943940

(Honolulu) – An unprecedented number of Hawaiian monk seal deaths on the island of Moloka‘i, this year, has law enforcement officers from the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement (OLE) and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) investigating.  

On Sunday, Sept. 19, people reported a young female seal dead on the south shore of Moloka‘i. She was identified by a temporary bleach mark on her side, as “L11” one of the pups born on the island in 2020. 

There have been six seals found dead on Moloka‘i this year. The carcass of L11 was sent to  O‘ahu and is currently frozen as COVID-19 conditions in Hawai‘i preclude NOAA Fisheries from conducting an immediate post-mortem examination. An exam will be conducted as soon as possible. 

The joint federal and state investigation into the latest death and the others is continuing and anyone with information is urged to call NOAA/OLE at 800-853-1964 or the DOCARE hotline at 643-DLNR or use the free DLNRTip app. Reports can be anonymous. 

# # # 

Media Contacts: 

Dan Dennison  Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources  Senior Communications Manager  (808) 587-0396  [email protected] 

Ingrid Biedron  Communications Specialist  National Marine Fisheries Service, NOAA  (808) 725-5735  [email protected] 

You just read:

09/23/21-FEDERAL AND STATE OFFICIALS LOOKING INTO SIXTH 2021 MONK SEAL DEATH ON MOLOKA‘I

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.