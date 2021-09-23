Gov. Cox orders flags lowered in honor of the life and service of Staff Sgt. Hoover

September 23, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 23, 2021) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities to honor the life and service of Utah Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover. Hoover will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Flags should be flown at half staff on the day of Staff Sgt. Hoover’s funeral, September 24, 2021. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

