Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,548 in the last 365 days.

Hunters shoot charging sow grizzly in Stamp Meadows area of Island Park

On Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a sow grizzly bear that charged two elk hunters in the Stamp Meadows area near Island Park. As the bear charged, one of the hunters deployed bear spray while the other discharged a firearm at close range, mortally wounding the bear. Neither hunter appeared to be injured during the encounter.

Fish and Game has responded to the incident and located the sow grizzly.

Because the hunters saw cubs nearby, Fish and Game staff are trying to locate the cubs. Dense vegetation in the area is making locating the cubs difficult.

The public is asked to avoid the area for their own safety and the safety of Fish and Game Staff. Signs have been placed in the area warning of the danger.

 

You just read:

Hunters shoot charging sow grizzly in Stamp Meadows area of Island Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.