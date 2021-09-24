More than $1.8 million in grants from Children's Trust Fund awarded to help prevent child abuse in Michigan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 23, 2021

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Children's Trust Fund Board of Directors has approved $1,865,168 in direct services grants to 10 Michigan community-based organizations to support local child abuse prevention initiatives.

All grantees will be funded over a four‐year period. The board selected winning grant proposals through a competitive bid process from among 19 proposals submitted.

"We congratulate these 10 successful grantees that emerged from an extremely competitive process with many more excellent proposals than we were able to fund," said Suzanne Greenberg, director of the Children's Trust Fund that is within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. "We will work closely with our new grantees to build protective factors for children and families that will make safe, healthy childhoods possible for Michigan's children."

The 10 organizations receiving funding are:

Calhoun Intermediate School District, $200,000 for expanded Parents as Teachers Home Visiting program.

Catholic Family Services, $200,000 for expanded Parents as Teachers Home Visiting program.

Community Assessment Referral & Education, $200,000 for Nurturing Parents & 24/7 Dads program.

Flint Odyssey House, $181,212 for 24/7 Dads program.

Midland Kids First, $200,000 for Safe Environment for Every Kid program.

MI Health Improvement Alliance, $180,212 for expanded Making Parenting a Pleasure program.

MomsBloom, Inc., $106,880 for Gather & Grow program.

Northern MI Mobile Child Advocacy Center, $196,86 for Strong Roots program, Fraternity to Fathers & Mom Power.

Lenawee Intermediate School District, $200,000 for expanded Parents as Teachers Home Visiting program.

Sanilac Intermediate School District, $200,000 for enhanced Parent as Teachers Home Visiting program.

The purpose of direct services grants is to fund community‐based child abuse prevention programs and services. The grants support families that have risk factors or challenges that could impact positive parenting and optimal child development. The Children' Trust Fund strongly emphasizes assuring that funded initiatives are appropriately integrated into broader community plans for serving children and families.

Through the newly funded initiatives, combined with other multi‐year grant commitments and the statewide network of local councils, the Children's Trust Fund distributed more than $2.6 million in 2021 in support of child abuse prevention programming across the 83 counties in Michigan. Visit the Michigan Children's Trust Fund website to learn more.

