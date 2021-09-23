Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of W Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the 1400 block of W Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:34 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects fired shots towards the victim. The victim was able to flee the scene. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/3aHrSgwCa0E

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.