Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Fairlawn Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 2300 Block of Fairlawn Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:57 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was delivering packages, at the listed location. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/S8LCViXqEkc

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.