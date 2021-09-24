COLORME Artist Debra Murrow is Featured at the Ultimate Women’s Expo on Oct. 9-10, 2021, Phoenix Convention Center
COLORME Art Spa artist Debra Murrow choosen to attend and teach daily interactive COLORME ‘Make-N-Takes' at the AZ Ultimate Women’s Expo.
I’m honored to be chosen to be part of this year’s Ultimate Women’s Expo in Phoenix, they are a wonderful group of people, I am excited to hear all the speakers as well!”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COLORME Art Spa founder/artist Debra Murrow will be holding daily interactive COLORME ‘Make-N-Take’ Workshops at the upcoming Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo, to be held October 9 -10, 2021 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
All attendees will be able to take part in the interactive COLORME Art Spa workshops at the AZ Ultimate Women’s Expo. Debra will be showcasing her colorful art style at several of her fine art workshops, including Pen & Ink Art, Shrink Plastic (the perfect party favor), and Coloring Canvas Art. See more features at the Expo
“I’m super excited to be part of this year’s Ultimate Women’s Expo in Phoenix, and showcase my colorful, artistic craft projects that COLORME Art Spa offers,” said Debra Murrow. “I plan to offer 5 workshops each day over the weekend, and attendees will be able to see how I spin my coloring magic over my pen & ink art, shrink plastic necklaces, and coloring canvases. I can’t wait to see you there!”
The Ultimate Women’s Expos help women find the very best in products, services, and resources for their homes, businesses and families. Highlights of the Arizona Expo will include amazing boutique shopping, unique hand-crafted fashion & beauty accessories, DIY Make-N-Take workshops, hair and beauty treatments and so much more! Among the keynote speakers at the Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo are:
Cynthia Bailey (Supermodel, Entrepreneur and Star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta") Saturday at 1:00 Mercedes Javid (Breakout Star of BRAVO's "Shahs of Sunset") Saturday at 1:30 Mario Lopez (Actor, Emmy Winning Host of "Access Hollywood" and iHeartRadio's "On with Mario") Sunday at 1:00
The Ultimate Women’s Expo will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 (10am-5pm) and Sunday, Oct 10 (11am-5pm) at the Phoenix Convention Center, South Building, 3rd Street & Jefferson (33 South 3rd St, Phoenix AZ 85004).
About Debra Lee Murrow/COLORME Art Spa
Debra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and founder of the COLORME Art Spa. She helps adults express themselves through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art. Debra teaches workshops, to help people find fun and purpose for finding the artist within! See her many options for COLORME Art Packages. She also works with business leaders to help companies use art to boost company goals & values
COLORME Art Spa for your party or team building event