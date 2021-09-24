Popular Financial Literacy Event Series For The Black Community Returns

Expert financial literacy experts

The annual BMC FinLit Summit, sponsored by TD, is a premier event for and by the Black community.

Black Moms Connection serves to bridge the gap and provide the necessary tools and resources to help them get there ” — Tanya Hayles, founder

TORONTO, ON, CANADA , September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the financial effects of COVID on women and the Black community become more apparent, the popular financial literary event returns for a 2-day virtual summit to provide information and relief.

The BMC FinLit Summit, sponsored by TD is an event series for and by the Black community with the goal of increasing financial competence, confidence, and understanding.

The event will take place virtually from Friday, October 1 to Saturday, October 2nd.

Black Moms Connection is a community of Black mothers who share, network, and connect. BMC started with 20 mothers in the Greater Toronto Area in 2015 and has grown to over 20,000 members worldwide.

Award-winning, knowledgeable experts from across the industry spectrum will be sharing their nuggets in an informative and engaging environment. Guests will leave encouraged to face their financial obstacles and flourish in their financial freedom. 2 streams with professions from across Canada and the US, ensures that the programming is both culturally and geographically relevant. From money mindset to real estate investment to investing to estate planning - it's a two-day boot camp to creating a better life and better future.

“We asked our moms what their biggest challenges and needs were,” says Tanya Hayles, founder of Black Moms Connection. “Over 70% said financial literacy and building better futures for themselves and their children. Black Moms Connection serves to bridge the gap and provide the necessary tools and resources to help them get there”.

BMC FinLit Summit is proudly sponsored by TD. TD is committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work with a focus on education and financial literacy.

For more information on the event, including speaker bios and schedule, visit www.blackmomsconnection.com.

About Black Moms Connection

Black Moms Connection is a global online village of over 20,000 and non-profit providing culturally relevant tools and resources to empower and educate the Black woman. In 2020, they distributed over $45,000 in emergency and housing grants.