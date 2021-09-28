Funeral Businesses Can Share Before I Die NM Festival Virtual Events

Gail Rubin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Before I Die Festival concept excites and educates adults about end-of-life preparation, funeral planning and facing our mortality. Funeral homes and cemeteries nationwide can now share virtual sessions of the Before I Die NM Festival in their markets. It’s being held for the fifth consecutive year in Albuquerque and online, October 30 to November 2, 2021.

“Sharing Before I Die NM Festival events allows the public to visit funeral homes and cemeteries without having to experience a death of a loved one,” said Doyenne of Death® Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist and coordinator of the festival. “The festival incorporates outside-the-box activities to start important conversations and get people to take action.”

Before I Die NM Festival topics include downsizing, body donation, obituary writing, estate planning, financial planning, grief, the “woo-woo” side of death, funny film clips for funeral planning and more. An Albuquerque-based talk about Abraham Lincoln’s impact on modern embalming and U.S. funeral services will include a virtual visit to Lincoln’s Tomb in Springfield, IL.

GatheringUs, specialists in facilitating in-person and virtual memorial services, hosts and coordinates the national feed of virtual events. The full schedule of events and registration links are available at https://beforeidienm.com/5th-annual-before-i-die-nm-festival-schedule/.

Funeral homes and cemeteries can host Festival virtual events in their facilities and conduct their own behind-the-scenes tours. Businesses that promote Festival events in their markets will receive local attendee registration information for follow-up contacts.

Most events are accessible by a registration donation. Videos of in-person sessions and virtual online sessions will be posted to the Before I Die Festival YouTube Channel after the festival.

The festival won the 2018 ICCFA KIP Award for Best Event. To offer the virtual sessions of the festival in your market, contact Gail Rubin at 505-265-7215 or email Gail@AGoodGoodbye.com. To learn more about the 2021 Before I Die NM Festival, visit www.BeforeIDieNM.com.

Festival Sponsors

These companies and organizations make the Before I Die NM Festival possible.

· A Good Goodbye – Gail Rubin puts the “fun” in funeral planning. www.AGoodGoodbye.com

· Compassion & Choices – offering care and choice at the end of life. www.CompassionAndChoices.org

· Daniels Family Funerals & Cremations www.DanielsFuneral.com; Fairview Memorial Park www.FairviewMemorialParkABQ.com; Gabaldon Mortuary www.GabaldonMortuaryInc.com; Sandia Memory Gardens www.SandiaMemoryGardens.com; and Vista Verde Memorial Park www.VistaVerdeMemorialPark.com in Albuquerque.

· EstatePros LLC – offering professional dispersal of personal possessions due to a move, illness, or death. www.EstateProsNM.com

· Final Exit Network – educating about and defending the right to choose at end-of-life. www.FinalExitNetwork.org

· French Funerals & Cremations www.FrenchFunerals.com and Sunset Memorial Park www.Sunset-Memorial.com in Albuquerque.

· GatheringUs – providing in-person and virtual memorial services and online memorial pages. www.GatheringUs.com

· Keeper – keeping memories alive with online tributes to preserve, celebrate and share life legacies. www.MyKeeper.com

· Morris Hall PLLC – estate planning attorneys in New Mexico and Arizona. www.MorrisTrust.com

· Remembering A Life – your guide to honoring a life well lived, from planning a tribute to mourning a loved one. www.RememberingALife.com

· Retirement Extender® – investment management services with a personalized strategy recommendation based on your needs and objectives. www.RetirementExtender.com

A portion of the sponsorship proceeds and registration donations from the Before I Die NM Festival will be donated to 501(c)(3) charitable partner, Historic Fairview Cemetery www.HistoricFairviewCemeteryABQ.org. Established in Albuquerque in 1881, the cemetery is the final resting place of 12,000 individuals. Their lives reflect the history of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the United States of America.