We Are The West, Acclaimed Folk Band, Returns to Live Concert in the San Francisco Bay

We Are The West

"Beautiful, cinematic folk. Their live show is just a feast for the eyes and the ears." - NPR's Here & Now

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Are The West has been achieving one success after another. After a series of 4 site-specific EPs, their lauded debut LP 'The Golden Shore', performing with David Bowie's band in his 'Celebrating David Bowie' world tour, releasing their newest album 'Only One Us' to vast critical acclaim, and providing the soundtrack for '2 Hearts' (#1 movie on Netflix, June 2021), they have now come back swinging heavy in the live concert circuit. The adventurous LA-based folk ensemble performed a special outdoor concert on the San Francisco Bay.

"It was a joy to venture out on our first little tour since the pandemic began, to play with and for our friends up north," states band leader Brett Hool. "There's simply nothing like singing as the sun goes down while the San Francisco Bay goes pink in the hidden gem of a cove that is Point San Pablo Harbor."

Specifically, the live concert was located at Point San Pablo Harbor in Richmond, California on Thursday, September 16, 2021. We Are The West is led by Brett Hool and John Kibler, and they were joined by Mathias Künzli (Regina Spektor, Yo-Yo Ma Silk Road Ensemble) on percussion and Jes Ivry (Feist, Father John Misty) on cello.

"The boats, the goats, the sculptures, but most of all the community of blanket-clad folks out to celebrate the beautiful things in life together. We can't wait to go back," concludes Hool.

They were invited by Conspiracy of Beards, the 30-member a cappella men's choir, to help inaugurate the new Live On The Waterfront series on the Point San Pablo Harbor stage.

Stay tuned for more updates for their concerts here: http://www.wearethewest.com/dates

We Are The West began way out east in a shipping container on a sheep farm in Holland, then inside a haunted convent in Brooklyn, before growing underground in a parking garage in Santa Monica where founders Brett Hool (voice, guitar) and John Kibler (upright bass, voice) host their renowned monthly concert series (“Feels like the wave of the future.” Los Angeles Magazine).

We Are The West website: http://wearethewest.com/

instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearethewest/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wearethewestmusic/