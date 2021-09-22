A conservative political group has sought and received state judiciary documents related to Leondra Kruger’s 2014 nomination to California’s Supreme Court, a sign that potential opponents are eyeing her as a possible nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court or other high-level appointment in the Biden administration.
Conservative Group Targets California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger's Records
