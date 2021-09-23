International artist Shalimar Sharbatly inaugurates "Ajyal" exhibition at Hala Art Gallery in Cairo
I am preparing to participate in the Louvre exhibition for the fifth time. The exhibition will be held at the Louvre Museum in the French capital, Paris, on October 22nd”NASR CITY, CAIRO, EGYPT, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International artist Shalimar Sharbatly will inaugurate the “Ajyal” exhibition held at the Hala Arts Gallery in Nasr City, Cairo (Dr. Hassan Al-Sharif Street, extension of Hassan Al-Mamoun Street) at 7:00 pm next Monday, September 27th. The event is held with the participation of 38 plastic artists, where the exhibition will include many of the works of a group of seasoned artists, both late and contemporary, and will last for two weeks. Among the artists whose works are in the exhibition are: Engie Aflatoun, Salah Taher, Omar Al-Najdi, Jamal Qutb, George Bahgory, Atiyat Al-Sayed, Abdel Ghaffar Shadid, Salma Abdel Aziz, Zahran Salama, Hussein Al-Jabali, Farghali Abdel Hafeez, Shaker El-Madawy, Sayed Abdel-Rasoul, Sabri Abdel-Ghani, Hassan Rashid, Mahmoud Abu Al-Azm, Evelyn Asham Allah, Hegazy, Awad El-Shimy, Salah El-Meligy, Zakaria El-Ziny, Helmy El-Tuni, Mohsen Mito, Ismail Sami, Hassan Al-Sharq, Salah Anani, Imad Rizk, Osama Omran, Fares Ahmed, Assem Abdel-Fattah, Omar Al-Fayoumi and Muhammad Al-Tarawi, Mustafa Mishaal, Atef Ahmed, Muhammad Abd al-Hadi, Mamdouh al-Qusifi, Muhammad Ghaleb and Taqi Amr.
— Shalimar Sharbatly
The artist Hala Abdel Qader, director of the Academy and Gallery (Hala) expressed her deep gratitude to the Saudi international artist Shalimar Sharbatly, and her support for Arab contemporary art, noting that the Ajyal exhibition is the first event in which the gallery begins its exhibitions, followed by a number of personal and group exhibitions.
From her end, the artist Shalimar Sharbatly stressed the importance of this distinguished artistic event and expressed her happiness to have this great exhibition held in her honor. She said: “It is an honor for me as a Saudi artist to inaugurate this exhibition which will include artworks by a group of pioneers of Egyptian contemporary art”, and thanked the plastic artist Hala Abdel Al-Qadir, owner of the gallery, for her pioneering efforts in supporting the Egyptian, Arab and international fine arts movement.
On the other hand, the international artist Shalimar Sharbatly, is preparing to participate in the activities of the Louvre exhibition for the fifth time. The exhibition will be held at the Louvre Museum in the French capital, Paris, on October 22nd, adding that she is in the process of preparing for many different future art projects in many European and Arab capitals.
