2021 UAS Summit & Expo to Host Panel Discussion on Job Opportunities and Research

Produced by UAS Magazine, in collaboration with UND, the UAS Summit is set to feature professionals that will examine new job opportunities & industry researchGRAND FORKS, ND, USA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15th Annual UAS Summit & Expo will host a large panel containing 11 individuals titled, “Accelerate to Industry: A Discussion of Workforce Opportunities and Higher Education in the UAS Sector.” The panel will focus on the latest job opportunities within the industry, as well as research that is currently taking place at the University of North Dakota. The UAS Summit & Expo will be held October 13-14, 2021, and this featured panel will take place from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm on Thursday, October 14th. Students are free to attend the two-hour session.
“Whether it’s in aerospace, engineering, computer science, space studies, the arts and sciences, medicine or law, our university is uniquely equipped to train and educate well-rounded graduates in both highly technical fields and the broader policy issues,” says UND President Andrew Armacost. “UND’s participation in the UAS Summit is our chance to let the world know we are making a difference today as we prepare for the future.” As an institution of higher education, Armacost said UND is ideally positioned to assist government and industry in workforce development.
The panel showcases a variety of skillsets and talents from different facets of the UAS industry. Chris Nelson, Associate Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and moderator of the panel, stated in an interview with UAS Magazine that “these companies are well-positioned at the forefront of this wave of UAS development, and are therefore well-positioned to speak to the future direction of UAS.” The panelists and the organizations represented include:
• Introduction: Andrew Armacost, President, University of North Dakota
• Moderator: Chris Nelson, UND Graduate Studies
• Mark Hagerott, Ph.D, Chancellor, North Dakota University System
• Matt Dunlevy, CEO, SkySkopes
• Nick Zaccardi, Chief Technical Officer, Airtonomy
• Dana Peterson, Chief Strategy Officer, Emerging Prairie
• Frank Matus, Director, ATC and Digital Aviation Solutions – Americas, Thales
• Mark Askelson, Executive Director, UND RIAS
• Nicholas Flom, Executive Director, Northern Plains UAS Test Site
• Dean Gorder, Director, General Atomics
• Michael Billups, Lead Systems Engineer, Northrop Grumman Corporation
With several different organizations being represented, the discussion is aimed toward students with any UAS-related interest, whether it be drone piloting, software development, or government contracting. “This year we wanted to put more emphasis on the large number of job opportunities currently available within the UAS industry,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing and sales at UAS Magazine and BBI International. “In addition to new job opportunities, the panel will spend time discussing the large amount of new research that is happening and necessary to help develop and expand the UAS industry.”
Dayna Bastian, program coordinator for the UAS Summit, added that, “This panel will showcase the many opportunities within both small and large UAV sectors. Whether you are a student or a long-time industry vet, this panel is a must-see for future and current workforce development capabilities.” In addition to the workforce panel, there will be many educational discussions that will take place at this year’s Summit. Attendees will gain access to two full days of presentations, an industry tour at the University of North Dakota and more than 20 companies exhibiting within the expo hall.
