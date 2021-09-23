Governor Ducey Appoints New Director To Department Of Liquor Licenses And Control

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Tracy Uffelman, who has more than 50 years of industry experience, as director of the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

“Tracy Uffelman is a motivated leader and manager who brings years of expertise to the Department,” said Governor Ducey. “His wide range of experience will serve Arizona well, especially as we implement to-go liquor services across the state. I am delighted to appoint Tracy as director, and look forward to working with him to best serve our businesses and constituents. I’m also grateful to DPS Director Col. Heston Silbert for serving as the Interim Director of the Department of Liquor over the last few months.”

Uffelman has been involved in the beverage industry since 1969. Prior to becoming a partner of TBK Partnership LLC, Uffelman worked at Alliance Beverage from 1990 to 2013 where he held numerous positions including Vice President of Legislative and Community Relations; Director of Sales, Hotels and Resorts; and General Manager, World Marketing West. From 1998 to 2001, he served as the Western Regional Manager at William Grant and Sons.

While serving as Vice President of Legislative and Community Relations at Alliance Beverage, Uffelman’s responsibilities included interacting with legislators to establish a working relationship with the alcohol beverage industry, and form partnerships within the industry so they could act as one voice. Uffelman also developed the Alliance Beverage Benefit Fund, which supports Arizona charities such as the University of Arizona Cancer Research Center, Not My Child and Young Life.

“It is an honor to serve the state of Arizona as director of the Department of Liquor, and I am grateful to Governor Ducey for appointing me to this role,” said Uffelman. “Our team will work hard to foster economic growth, expand opportunities for businesses of all sizes and Arizonans, and protect public safety.”

Uffelman worked his way from the ground up in the industry, beginning his career in 1969 as a Chainstore Wine Merchandiser at Key Wine & Spirits, receiving two promotions in three years and eventually becoming a sales manager.

