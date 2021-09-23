Unseen: First Galaxy of Immersive VR Art set to launch in 2022

Artist Philip Noyed creator of Neo Art Space

Philip Noyed is bringing to us out-of-the-world experiences with the first-ever VR Art of its kind. Explore a Brand New Universe Of Light Art!

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis-based artist, Philip Noyed, known for his public art installations, is set to debut his first-ever VR experience, The Neo Art Space. Coming in 2022, this giant, virtual reality art adventure, will allow multiple people to experience the space simultaneously from anywhere in the world. Encouraging multicultural connections through the experience of The Neo Art Space, this VR art experience stands out for its unique cutting-edge light art that is vast in scale, unlike no other.

Thirty extraordinary experiences, orchestrated with ethereal music, fill the space to help you move from everyday 3D experience to a transcendent 5D consciousness. Enter the Neo Art Space to emerge through a black hole onto a walkway amidst planets, stars, and supernovas.

“Social isolation has become an increasing concern since the start of the pandemic,” said Philip Noyed. “The Neo Art Space Virtual Reality experience creates a new way to safely spend time with family and friends, while also offering endless experiences and memories made without leaving the safety of your home.”

The Neo Art Space is designed to be transformative and healing, meditative and joyful. Players will get to explore over 100,000+ square feet and over 10 stories high art experience- creating their own experience via teleporting through pathways, glowing light caves, planets, radiant forests, and beyond.

Most virtual reality art experiences are focused on simply looking at the art in the museum experience. The Neo Art Space changes the way we think about typical art, as users will be fully engulfed in the art space, exploring, interacting, and creating all in one space. The array of experiences are as boundless as the universe you are in.

The Neo Art Space will be available in early 2022 for rent, purchase, or licensing. In addition, NFTs of specific experiences will also be available. As a result, a waiting list of eager spectators has started piling up. For more information, follow the Neo Art Space on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Steam, Discord. Visit https://www.neoartspace.com/about to sign up for the email newsletter. Visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/1714400/Neo_Art_Space/ to sign up for the wishlist.

About The Artist

Philip Noyed is an innovative multimedia artist living and working in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Philip creates virtual reality (VR) art, abstract photographs, geometric lightbox illuminations, videos, paintings, and mixed-media installations. His artwork represents the quintessential contemporary art movement using creative technology that is changing the way art is experienced today. Bold colors, light, and high-voltage geometric compositions characterize the versatile artworks he transforms into wall-mounted or free-standing or kinetic mobile objects, video projections, or immersive VR light experiences.

