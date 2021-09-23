Asphalt Crack Sealing to Begin in Northwest South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 Contact: Jim Dorfschmidt, Transportation Project Manager, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says asphalt crack seal work will begin on area routes in the northwest portion of the state, beginning Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Crack seal work will begin on S.D. Highway 168, with U.S. Highway 85, U.S. Highway 12, and S.D. Highway 73 to follow. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:

S.D. Highway 168 – Project location is from the intersection of U.S. Highway 85 heading east. The project will take four days to complete. U.S. Highway 85 – Project locations are from mile marker 77 through mile marker 99 and through the town of Buffalo. The project will take one week to complete. U.S. Highway 12 – Project location is from the North Dakota border through the town of Lemmon, to the Corson county line. The project will take one week to complete. S.D. Highway 73 – Project locations are near the Moreau River at mile marker 190 and mile marker 182. The project will take one day to complete.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

The prime contractor on the $170,000 project is Highway Improvement Inc. of Sioux Falls. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-