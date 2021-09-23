Massachusetts Weekly Unemployment Claimant Data for the week ending September 18, 2021 

MASSACHUSETTS — Massachusetts Weekly Unemployment Claimant Data

For the week ending September 18, Massachusetts had 6,915 individuals file an initial claim for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), a decrease of 380 claims from the previous week with widespread small decreases among all sectors. The larger decreases were seen in: Information Not Available (either lacking industry or employer information), down 209 claims; Food and Accommodation, down 99; Health Care and Social Assistance, down 64; and Administrative and Waste Services, down 43 claims. Continued weeks claimed for week ending September 18 increased by 6,732 from the previous week to 58,607 due to Massachusetts’ maximum duration going from 26 to 30 weeks and eligible claimants can claim up to 4 additional weeks of state benefits after the federal extension ended. The largest increases in Food and Accommodation, Health Care and Social Assistance, Retail Trade, Other Services, and Administrative and Waste Services.

For week ending September 18, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program had 1,209 initial claims filed and 42,410 continued weeks claimed, a decrease of 141,310 from the previous week. The PUA benefits program ended on September 4, 2021.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had 618 initial claims. Continued weeks claimed decreased by 166,219 to 5,904. The PEUC program ended on September 4, 2021.

The federal/state Extended Benefits (EB) program which triggered off on July 17 had 57 initial claims filed and 5 continued weeks claimed.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) which provided an additional $300 a week on top of regular benefits also ended on September 4, 2021.

NOTE: The next UI claims report and demographic will be published on and thereafter on the third Thursday of each month, starting October 21st, 2021, at mass.gov/lwd in the News and Updates section. Weekly UI claims reporting can be found at https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf

Initial Claims Filed

Scroll left Scroll right Industry Week Ending 9/11 Week Ending 9/18 Change % Change Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting 40 51 11 27.5% Mining 0 1 1 Utilities 8 11 3 37.5% Construction 737 740 3 0.4% Manufacturing 377 425 48 12.7% Wholesale Trade 250 219 -31 -12.4% Retail Trade 683 655 -28 -4.1% Transportation and Warehouse 309 272 -37 -12.0% Information 135 143 8 5.9% Finance and Insurance 220 192 -28 -12.7% Real Estate 113 103 -10 -8.8% Professional and Technical Services 553 515 -38 -6.9% Management of Companies 63 61 -2 -3.2% Administrative and Waste Services 670 627 -43 -6.4% Education 174 222 48 27.6% Health Care and Social Assistance 976 912 -64 -6.6% Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 109 129 20 18.3% Food and Accommodation 791 692 -99 -12.5% Other Services 540 546 6 1.1% Public Administration 151 212 61 40.4% Information Not Available 396 187 -209 -52.8%

Demographic Breakdowns

Below we present demographic statistics on ethnicity, gender, and race for all those claimants who filed for a continued week in the period prior to the above information. This is to say that because of the timing of data availability, the below statistics reflect continued weeks claimed in the week ending September 4th rather than the week ending September 11th. All demographic information is presented as a percentage of claimants who responded, excluding claimants for whom the information was not available.

Regular UI Demographic Series

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for Regular UI between March 8th, 2020 and September 11th, 2021:

UI Extensions Demographic Series

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for the PEUC and EB programs, which cover the long term unemployed, between May 31st, 2020 and September 11th, 2021:

PUA Demographic Series

Demographic breakdowns of continued claims for the PUA program, which covers the self-employed and others not eligible for traditional unemployment insurance, is no longer available as the program ended on September 4th, 2021.

