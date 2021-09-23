Submit Release
Massachusetts Weekly Unemployment Claimant Data for the week ending September 18, 2021 

For the week ending September 18, Massachusetts had 6,915 individuals file an initial claim for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), a decrease of 380 claims from the previous week with widespread small decreases among all sectors. The larger decreases were seen in: Information Not Available (either lacking industry or employer information), down 209 claims; Food and Accommodation, down 99; Health Care and Social Assistance, down 64; and Administrative and Waste Services, down 43 claims. Continued weeks claimed for week ending September 18 increased by 6,732 from the previous week to 58,607 due to Massachusetts’ maximum duration going from 26 to 30 weeks and eligible claimants can claim up to 4 additional weeks of state benefits after the federal extension ended. The largest increases in Food and Accommodation, Health Care and Social Assistance, Retail Trade, Other Services, and Administrative and Waste Services.

For week ending September 18, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program had 1,209 initial claims filed and 42,410 continued weeks claimed, a decrease of 141,310 from the previous week. The PUA benefits program ended on September 4, 2021.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had 618 initial claims.  Continued weeks claimed decreased by 166,219 to 5,904.  The PEUC program ended on September 4, 2021.

The federal/state Extended Benefits (EB) program which triggered off on July 17 had 57 initial claims filed and 5 continued weeks claimed.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) which provided an additional $300 a week on top of regular benefits also ended on September 4, 2021.

NOTE: The next UI claims report and demographic will be published on and thereafter on the third Thursday of each month, starting October 21st, 2021, at mass.gov/lwd in the News and Updates section. Weekly UI claims reporting can be found at https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf

 Initial Claims Filed

Industry

Week Ending 9/11

Week Ending 9/18

Change

% Change

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

40

51

11

27.5%

Mining

0

1

1

  

Utilities

8

11

3

37.5%

Construction

737

740

3

0.4%

Manufacturing

377

425

48

12.7%

Wholesale Trade

250

219

-31

-12.4%

Retail Trade

683

655

-28

-4.1%

Transportation and Warehouse

309

272

-37

-12.0%

Information

135

143

8

5.9%

Finance and Insurance

220

192

-28

-12.7%

Real Estate

113

103

-10

-8.8%

Professional and Technical Services

553

515

-38

-6.9%

Management of Companies

63

61

-2

-3.2%

Administrative and Waste Services

670

627

-43

-6.4%

Education

174

222

48

27.6%

Health Care and Social Assistance

976

912

-64

-6.6%

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

109

129

20

18.3%

Food and Accommodation

791

692

-99

-12.5%

Other Services

540

546

6

1.1%

Public Administration

151

212

61

40.4%

Information Not Available

396

187

-209

-52.8%

 

Initial Claims by Industry
Continued Weeks Claimed by Industry
Industry Share CWC
Industry Share CWC - Table

 

Demographic Breakdowns 

Below we present demographic statistics on ethnicity, gender, and race for all those claimants who filed for a continued week in the period prior to the above information. This is to say that because of the timing of data availability, the below statistics reflect continued weeks claimed in the week ending September 4th rather than the week ending September 11th. All demographic information is presented as a percentage of claimants who responded, excluding claimants for whom the information was not available. 

Demographic Breakdowns

 

Regular UI Demographic Series

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for Regular UI between March 8th, 2020 and September 11th, 2021:

Regular UI Demographic Series
Regular UI Demographic Series
Regular UI Demographic Series

 

UI Extensions Demographic Series 

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for the PEUC and EB programs, which cover the long term unemployed, between May 31st, 2020 and September 11th, 2021:

UI Extensions Demographic Series
UI Extensions Demographic Series
UI Extensions Demographic Series

 

PUA Demographic Series 

Demographic breakdowns of continued claims for the PUA program, which covers the self-employed and others not eligible for traditional unemployment insurance, is no longer available as the program ended on September 4th, 2021.

 

 

