iS5 Communications Inc. Announces Cybersecurity Partnership with Forescout eyeInspect

Network architecture with RAPTOR's and Forescout, eyeInspect IDS running on the iROC module iS5 Communications + Forescout Partnership

The strategic partnership includes an integration of the Forescout eyeInspect Intrusion Detection System (IDS) on iS5Com’s RAPTOR® iMX350 & iMX950 Models.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, iS5 Communications Inc. (“iS5Com”) officially announced with great pleasure a joint Technology integration with Forescout, an American multinational corporation headquartered in San Jose, California.

The partnership between iS5Com and Forescout includes an integration of the eyeInspect Intrusion Detection System (IDS) functionality on iS5Com’s RAPTOR® iMX350 & iMX950 Models. The RAPTOR is an intelligent cybersecure hardware running the iBiome® OS, an all-encompassing operating system that supports L2/L3 switching and routing on a single platform.

Forescouts eyeInspect product combined with iS5Com’s RAPTOR platform is a robust solution that will provide the ability to monitor real-time management of OT assets of connected IP and serial devices, including HMIs, SCADA, PLCs, controllers, sensors, meters, and I/O. The solution helps identify ICS/OT-specific threats and automate threat detection containment and remediation by eliminating blind spots from newly connected and rogue devices.

“As IT/OT networks and their cyber threats continue to evolve, we believe that the integration of Forescout’s technology is the right step to compliment iS5Com’s cybersecurity ecosystem. Forescout’s product integrates with the RAPTOR using the iS5Com iROC module (application processor). We look forward to a positive relationship with Forescout and are excited to offer this solution to our customers on RAPTOR, said iS5Com’s Founder, President & CEO, Clive Dias.

To learn more about the joint solution between Fortinet and iS5Com, please visit the solution page at https://is5com.com/forescout-eyeinspect or contact us at https://is5com.com/contact/ to speak to a regional sales representative.

iS5 Communications & Forescout eyeInspect Solution