Australia Casino announces its support for George Kambosos vs Teofimo Lopez

Kambosos vs Lopez boxing match

A victory for Kambosos over Lopez would be one of the greatest sporting triumphs by an Australian athlete, according to Australia Casino's Brad King.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia Casino has announced its support for one of the most important bouts in Australian boxing history, the one between George Kambosos and Teofimo Lopez. The boxing match is extremely important for Kambosos as he can become the WBA (super), WBO, IBF, and the Ring lightweight champion. The Kambosos vs Lopez fight is scheduled for October 4, 2021, at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

“I am honored to be able to cover this amazing boxing match for Australia Casino. I have been closely watching Goerge Kambosos Jr. ever since he turned pro and I am looking forward to watching him up his record to 20-0.

A Kambosos victory would certainly go down as one of the biggest sporting achievements by an Australian athlete, and would be the best boxing triumph in the sport’s history for an Australian on foreign soil. It is certainly a huge event for most Australians as many of them arrange their day around the October fight” says Brad King, Australia Casino’s Sports Betting Manager.

George Kambosos Jr. won ten of his 19 professional fights by knockout while nine others were decided by the referees. His first win dates back from May 18, 2013, making his career a longevous one for boxing. He won the WBA Oceania and IBF Pan Pacific lightweight titles after defeating Krai Setthaphon in October 2017. So, four years later, the opportunity arises for George to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

About Australia Casino: Owned and operated by the GLN group, Australia Casino delivers top-quality information, predictions, and exhaustive reviews to gambling enthusiasts in Australia. The team of online casino experts is led by Jack Harris and Brad King. With their team of professional writers, they've put together an authoritative website that helps and guides Aussie players towards the best casino and sports betting services.