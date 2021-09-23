Recruiting for Good Thanks Amy's Bake Shop for Participating in The Sweetest Gigs
Amy Robertson Owner and Chief Sweet Baker participates in The Sweetest Gigs #amybakeshop #thesweetestgigs www.AmyBakeShop.com/abs
Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. With the help of Amy's Bake Shop owner Amy Robertson, we hired a girl to write sweet reviews.
Recruiting for Good created a New Sweet Gig...iReview Mom Treats. 9 year old LA Girl 'Rainbow Cakes' landed The Sweetest Gig; every month, she will taste and write reviews of Amy's Bake Shop Treats.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Amy, thank you for participating in The Sweetest Gigs; and helping Recruiting for Good hire Rainbow Cakes to taste and review your treats."
About
Amy Robertson is the owner and Chief Treat Maker for Amy’s Bake Shop. All items are made with the finest ingredients, with care and lots of love mixed in right here in Culver City, CA. Buy local and Indulge in a decadent treat like the sea salt cookies or blondies, or something super healthy like a training bar or granola. Out of state? No problem, we can ship! Special requests accepted, as well as custom cupcakes and ice cream for locals.
Along with a passion for baking, Amy is a mom to 9 year old twins, a triathlete, cycling instructor and event producer. Find your passion, make it happen and enjoy the delicious ride! To Learn More Visit www.AmyBakeShop.com/abs
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
