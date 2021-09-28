New Book Release by Paula Harris of WH Cornerstone Investments

Paula Harris, Author of "Rise Up: A Widow's Journal"

This new journal provides a thought-provoking guide through the stages of widowhood

When a curve ball hits, such as widowhood, ...a woman is overwhelmed by all the tasks that need to be dealt with. By journaling, she can learn to capture and process her feelings as they arise,..” — Paula Harris

DUXBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WH Cornerstone Investments is delighted to announce the publication of ‘Rise Up: A Widow’s Journal’ by co-founder Paula Harris.

There were over 11 million widowed women and just over 3 million widowed men recorded in the US in 2020. A disproportionate number of women survive their partners with their average age only 59 years old. Learning to process grief and loss through journaling is often a recommended stage in the journey of widowhood. Drawing on her experience working with mid-life widowed women, Paula Harris has crafted a thoughtful and empowering journal to focus on her mantra, ‘Rise Up’.

As a financial advisor and co-founder at WH Cornerstone Investments, Paula describes herself as part financial advisor and part dream architect as she helps guide her clients to rise up and navigate their life forward through obtaining financial security. Harris views the importance of life planning alongside financial planning and is a Return on Life Advisor™ and Certified Jack Canfield Methodology Trainer.

“When a curve ball hits, such as widowhood, especially in the case of sudden death, a woman is overwhelmed by all the tasks that need to be dealt with. She often tries to hide or ignore her own feelings and emotions,” explains Harris. “The loneliness of the widowhood journey can be isolating and challenging. By journaling, she can learn to capture and process her feelings as they arise, especially in the first two years.”

‘Rise Up: A Widow’s Journal’ guides the journal writer through the stages of widowhood from finding oneself suddenly single to moving forward and living again. Thoughtfully set out in ten chapters with five questions to focus and ponder on, followed by twenty quotes to help prompt writing. With plenty of illustrated pages for the journal writer to gather their thoughts and process their emotions as part of their personal journey. This journal is designed to be a caring gift for a recent or new widow.

About WH Cornerstone Investments

WH Cornerstone Investments is a wealth management firm based in Duxbury, MA. With four decades of experience, co-founders Bill Harris, CFP®, RMA® and Paula Harris have seen that life throws many curve balls. This is why at WH Cornerstone they are passionate about empowering mid-life widows to get back on their feet, rise up and navigate their path forward.