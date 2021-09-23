EGLE to provide update on air quality investigation at Graphic Packaging in Kalamazoo

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 20, 2021 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278

Chris Ethridge, EthridgeC@Michigan.gov, 517-582-3063

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today announced that it will host an online community meeting to brief the public on air sampling activities around Graphic Packaging, Inc, (GPI) in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The online meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021. Community members with limited or no internet access can call in to listen and ask questions. There are two ways to join the meeting:

GPI makes paper-based packaging for a variety of products, including cups, cartons, boxes, and other food containers. The company produces paper material as well as folds and labels the products. Over the last several years GPI has made changes or additions to its processes requiring air permits from EGLE.

During the air permitting process, other environmental and health concerns were brought to EGLE's attention. Some were discovered during routine inspections of the facility by EGLE staff and others were identified by nearby residents.

To address these concerns, EGLE has partnered with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and the City of Kalamazoo to conduct air sampling. The air sampling program is currently underway and gathering both short-term and long-term air quality data.

Information about recent inspections, enforcement, odor investigation plans and reports, and frequently asked questions about GPI may be found at Michigan.gov/EGLEGraphicPackaging.

EGLE staff continue to respond to complaints and to conduct inspections of GPI. Air Quality complaints can be sent to Monica Brothers, BrothersM@Michigan.gov or 269-312-2535. Community members with questions about the meeting or needing accommodations, may contact Dina Cosier at CosierD@Michigan.gov or 269-243-0954.

