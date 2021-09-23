Proteomics Market Size is expected to reach $49.97 Billion and Growing at 12.2% CAGR by 2027
Rise focus of key players toward product development, surge in R&D expenditure on proteomics, increase in popularity for personalized medicines & technological
lucrative opportunities associated with biomarker identification and developments in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the proteomics”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in popularity of personalized medicines, growth in R&D expenditure, and technological advancements related to proteomics components fuel the global proteomics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and high costs related to proteomics components impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, biomarker identification and advancements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are projected to create an array of opportunities in the coming years.
— Allied Market Research
“Proteomics Market by Component and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027,” the global proteomics market was valued at $21.12 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $49.97 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Covid-19 Scenarios :-
• Proteomic technologies have helped in cognizing the profile of viral proteins that disturb respiratory pathways. Methods such as MS-based detection and RT-PCR are extensively being used to detect SARS-CoV-2 in individuals.
• At the same time, proteomics have also aided in revealing novel biomarkers and interpreting point-of-care procedures.
The global proteomics market is analyzed across component, application, and region. Based on component, the reagents segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2019 and would maintain its dominance by 2027. The instruments segment, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on application, the drug discovery segment accounted for around three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and would lead the trail by the end of 2027. Simultaneously, the disease diagnosis segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.6% throughout the forecast period.
Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global proteomics market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.6 % from 2020 to 2027. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.
The key market players analyzed in the global proteomics market report include Danaher Corporation, General Electric (GE), LI-COR, Inc., Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Bruker Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.
