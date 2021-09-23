Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,641 in the last 365 days.

Autonio, SingularityDAO Sign AI Licensing Deal

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The Autonio Foundation and SingularityDAO this week signed a new licensing deal that will broaden and deepen their existing technology and ecosystem partnership and accelerate their joint research into decentralized artificial intelligence.

Under this new strategic arrangement, SingularityDAO and Autonio will enter a licensing agreement to share code base and core AI infrastructure, so the two companies can accelerate their combined research into AI and advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Decentralized AI can unlock a new level of innovation in DeFi and power a new generation of efficient and intelligent distributed financial services.

Autonio and SingularityDAO will also collaborate on AI workshops and research papers and/or patent applications on any findings resulting from their combined efforts.

The Autonio and SingularityDAO project teams will continue separate work on their unique and independent AI agents, business use cases and specific IP while collaborating on areas of joint interest.

The new alliance strengthens Autonio with the Singularity ecosystem thanks to the dual partnership with SingularityDAO and the Foundation SingularityNET.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a decentralized platform, governed by the SDAO token, tasked with governing DynaSets. DynaSets are diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI and curated by the protocol. SingularityDAO brings the financial sophistication of AI-managed funds to DeFi, deploying SingularityNET's AI technology to navigate complex markets.

To learn more, visit SingularityDAO.AI and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram!

About Autonio

Autonio Foundation is a decentralized autonomous organization built around developing accessible, easy-to-use, and affordable trading tools and services for the DeFi ecosystem.

Autonio is building a prosperous community around algorithmic trading by democratizing access to intelligent automated trading tools and infrastructure. These tools make it easier for crypto traders to conduct trading analysis, deploy trading algorithms, exchange crypto currencies, sell their strategies and pool funds for trading purposes, all with profitability, security, and ease.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AIAutonio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AI_Autonio

Telegram: https://t.me/Autonio_Foundation

Media Contact

Company: Autonio Foundation

Contact: Ali Raheman

E-mail: ali@autonio.foundation

Website: https://www.autonio.foundation/

SOURCE: Autonio Foundation


You just read:

Autonio, SingularityDAO Sign AI Licensing Deal

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.