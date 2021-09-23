More about Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp Join Monica Kaufman Pearson for Important COVID-19 Message to Georgians

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have teamed up with beloved Georgia broadcaster, WSB-TV’s Monica Kaufman Pearson, for an important public service announcement about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and where the vaccines are currently available, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health's website.

View their message to Georgians here.