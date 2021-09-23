More about Gov. Kemp Swears In Leda Chong to Georgia Ports Authority Board

Atlanta, GA – Yesterday, Governor Brian P. Kemp swore in Leda Chong and reappointed two officials to the Georgia Ports Authority Board of Directors.

Leda Chong is Senior Vice President, Government Programs & Sales at Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. where she is responsible for worldwide government and special mission sales and marketing, international relations and business development, government contracts and trade and regulatory compliance. She previously served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific at Gulfstream. Chong joined General Dynamics in 2007 as a Director of Government Relations and was appointed Staff Vice President of Government Relations in 2009 and later served as head of the Asia-Pacific region for the General Dynamics Aviation business group, which includes Gulfstream and Jet Aviation. Prior to joining General Dynamics, Chong was a career military officer serving in various leadership roles in the U.S. Navy. She is a native of Hong Kong and is also fluent in Chinese. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of California, San Diego, with degrees in applied mathematics and French literature.

James Allgood and Douglas Hertz were reappointed to the Georgia Ports Authority Board of Directors.

About Georgia Ports Authority

Georgia’s deepwater ports are Georgia’s gateways to the world. They are the critical conduits through which raw materials and finished products flow to and from destinations around the globe.

As a state authority, a 13-member Board of Directors governs the activities of the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA). The Board is appointed by the Governor, from the state at large, to serve four-year, staggered terms. An executive director, an experienced international transportation professional, implements policy directives, administrative duties, and managerial controls.

As one of the state’s largest public employers, the GPA directly employs more than 1,500 trained logistics professionals. The GPA, however, is responsible for generating far more employment throughout the state. GPA operations, together with private sector, port-related operations, account for more than 496,700 jobs throughout the state annually and contribute $29 billion in income, $122 billion in revenue and $3.4 billion in state and local taxes to Georgia’s economy.