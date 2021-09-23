Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 45 in East Buffalo Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 45 between Route 15 and Eleventh Street in East Buffalo Township, Union County, for road maintenance.

On Monday, September 27 through Friday, October 1, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing patch work on Route 45. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###