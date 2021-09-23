Protective Packaging Market Growth To Reach USD 40.72 Billion By 2026 Says Reports And Data
Rapid Growth of the e-commerce industry is the major factor in influencing market growth.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protective packaging market is expected to reach USD 40.72 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Protective packaging products are intended to protect the finished goods from atmospheric, electrostatic, magnetic, vibration, or shock damage. Rising demand for product protection, widespread deployment of flexible packaging over conventional packaging, and increasing inclination towards prolonging the shelf-life of the product are expected to fuel the market demand in the upcoming years.
Technological advancements in packaging play an instrumental role in stimulating market demand. The growth of the market is owing to increasing demand from the food & beverage, industrial goods, and pharmaceutical industries coupled with growing preference for convenient packaging.
Players in the market are putting great emphasis on research & development activities to develop sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials, which may be reused and recycled. Increasing growth of the e-commerce sector and acceptance of protective materials along with sustainable packaging are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. Many companies are making substantial investments in the development of protective packaging products and are developing products barrier resistance properties that provide resistance to heat and moisture and eliminates oxidation of foods. Additionally, increased consumer spending owing to an increase in the level of disposable income is likely to have a positive impact on market growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest
By product type, flexible protective packaging accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, due to the use of less material to create flexible packaging. This creates less waste and hence is more environmentally friendly as less material is left in the landfills. Furthermore, less water and energy is consumed in the production of flexible packaging, and as the products tend to weigh less, there are fewer transportation costs and energy waste.
By material type, plastics contributed to the largest market share in 2018. Plastic provides the benefit of being cost-effective to producers and is inert to the contents being packed in it and thus is used for packaging products in certain industry verticals.
By industry vertical, the food & beverage industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.4% in the forecast period, due to the major benefits offered in food packaging such as containing food, transporting, preserving and protecting food, as well as permitting effective communication and selling of the packaged food product.
The market for protective packaging in Europe held the second-largest market size in 2018 and is projected to have a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period.
Key participants include Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, DOW, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, Pregis Corporation, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Huhtamaki OYJ, Westrock, and Ranpack, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global protective packaging market on the basis of product type, material type, application, industry vertical, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Rigid
Flexible
Foam
Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Plastic
Paper & Paperboard
Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Cushioning
Blocking & Bracing
Insulation
Wrapping
Void-Fill
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Food & Beverage
Household Appliances
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Pharmaceutical
Industrial Goods
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Protective Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Protective Packaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
Continued…
Why should buy this report?
Provides in depth research analysis of the overall Protective Packaging market. which can help save time for start-up businesses related to the Protective Packaging Market.
The Protective Packaging markets latest news, forecast analysis as well as the key competitors of the market are easily available with all the necessary information.
The Protective Packaging report comprises of graphs, pie charts and other representations that can help the reader understand the information at a glance.
Through the Protective Packaging report the manufacturers can understand the consumer behavior, business segments as well as sell products-based information provided.
COVID-19 impact on the market and industry as well as the recovery analysis.
