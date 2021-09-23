Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Growth To Reach USD 248.90 Billion By 2026 Says Reports And Data
The rising focus of manufacturers on brand protection to lower the counterfeit is driving the market for the anti-counterfeit packaging market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-counterfeit packaging market is forecast to reach USD 248.90 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in globalization has increased the level of counterfeit across the globe. Counterfeit goods include jewelry, electronic equipment, clothing, medications, and cigarettes, among others. Secure packaging is witnessing a high demand to avoid counterfeit products.
Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the action of assigning secure packaging to the product to minimize counterfeiting and infringement. The market for counterfeit products is growing across the globe, and manufacturers are working harder to combat this threat. Counterfeiting is a significant threat in many market sectors. The pharmaceutical industry is the most at risk because of the proliferation of dangerous and illegal substance used in counterfeit drugs.
Companies are adopting anti-counterfeiting packaging to prevent imitation and confirm the safety of the goods. Moreover, counterfeiting leads to reduced profitability and loss in brand value for the affected company.
North America held the largest share of 31.4% in 2018 in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. High demand from healthcare products, electronics, food and beverages, and cosmetics, is driving the growth of this market. Awareness among consumers is quickly leading to an increase in demand for transparency, which is boosting the traceability of these products. In order to cater to the rising demand, manufacturers are coming up with innovative technologies in equipment with specific functionalities for efficient identification and tracking of products.
Companies considered and profiled in this market study:
Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Dupont, Zebra Technologies Corporation, SML Group, Sicpa Holding SA, Alpvision S.A, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., and Savi Technology, Inc, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Barcodes held the largest market share of 21.8% in the year 2018. The barcode is a series of numbers which, when decoded, identifies the product by date and place of manufacture. These codes are one-dimensional, and the information included in them is limited by the maximum available number of characters that can be scanned or printed at a time.
Overt Feature is forecasted to grow with the higher CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. This feature enables instant authentication of packaging via visual inspection by a layman. An optically variable feature like holographic devices within designs and color shift links are some of the most common and effective overt security features.
Counterfeit medicines in pharmaceutical are among the most lucrative sectors of the global trade. Fake drugs kill or harm millions across the globe and inflict some severe damage to the brand names of big pharmaceutical manufacturers. Lifesaving drugs are also included from the trade in fake medicines. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical held the largest market share of 24.6% in the year 2018.
The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, owing to the development of the anti-counterfeit packaging market in China and India. Increasing awareness among consumers has led consumers to check the product-related information before purchasing products, in turn, increasing the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in this region.
Zebra Technologies Corporation acquired Temptime Corporation in February 2019. Temptime is a privately held company that monitors temperature and mission-critical applications in the healthcare sector.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market on the basis of technology, usage features, end-use industry, and region:
Technology Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Barcodes
Holograms
Taggants
RFID
Packaging Designs
Others
Usage Features Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Overt Feature
Covert Feature
End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Food and Beverage Industry
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
Clothing & Apparel
Electronics & Automotive
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Consumer Durables
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
Customization on the report is available according to the requirements of the user to ensure maximum utility to the reader and an increased level of comprehensibility.
