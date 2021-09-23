Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation Into Civilian Death in Auburn

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Brandi Baida, who died on September 21, 2021, following an encounter with law enforcement in Auburn.

On the morning of September 21, 2021, members of the Auburn Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Wheeler Street in Auburn. After the officers arrived at the residence, additional shots were fired from inside the residence, and at least one officer returned fire from their location outside the residence. After determining the absence of a threat, EMTs and members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office entered the residence, found Ms. Baida, and pronounced her dead.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.