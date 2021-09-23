Fiberglass Mold Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
The global fiberglass mold market is forecast to reach USD 631.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report published by Reports and Data centers around the global Fiberglass Mold market. It offers an in-depth scrutiny of the Fiberglass Mold industry and expands on its key segments, including product type, technology, and end-use segments. In order to deliver a clear understanding of the market mechanism, the authors of the report have included key industry statistics and information on the latest market growth trends in the report. The report highlights some key industry growth aspects such as industry revenue growth rate, demand & supply ratios, production & consumption patterns, paradigm shifts in market trends, and a slew of macro-economic and micro-economic factors.
The growing demand for renewable energy sources is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market. Fiberglass is stronger and has a high resistance to corrosion. The materials are ideal for products used outside, in states near the ocean, with a high salt content in the air. Fire-retardant resins make products withstand fire. There are very few limitations with molding fiberglass, providing unlimited possibilities for manufacturers. This makes it possible to design visually appealing ones that are still as structurally strong and durable.
The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the demand for fiberglass mold will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. The rising population, growing industrialization, and urbanization, coupled with the expanding chemicals & materials, construction, automotive, and other industries in the region will also escalate the growth of the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
By composite phases, the market can be classified into matrix and dispersed phase. Fiber-reinforced composites usually consist of a continuous phase. This continuous phase is also known as the matrix, and the material that is distributed through the matrix is known as the dispersed phase. The dispersed phase, also called a reinforcement, is added for other purposes, such as, to bulk up the matrix at low cost without affecting the properties of the composite. There may also be a phase to create a bond between layers and phases, sometimes called the interface.
Among the product types, the epoxy resins accounted for the largest market share of ~36% in the year 2018. The main characteristics of epoxy resin after curing are voltage resistance, water absorption, strength, heat & temperature resistance, chemical resistance, elongation, shrinkage coefficient, thermal conductivity, induced rate, and others.
The vinyl ester is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Vinyl esters are more tolerant of stretching than polyesters. This makes them able to absorb impact, reducing the damage caused, and are less likely to show stress cracking. Vinyl esters shrink less on curing, which means that the 'pre-release' of a laminate from a mold is less significant.
The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.
For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global fiberglass mold market on the basis of resin type, composite phases, industry vertical, and region:
Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Polyester
Vinyl Ester
Epoxy
Others
Composite Phases Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Matrix
Dispersed Phase
Interface
Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Wind energy
Aerospace & Defense
Marine
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
